Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 1-Year High at $166.51

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.51 and last traded at $164.91, with a volume of 2416408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.48.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $178,032,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 29.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after buying an additional 875,666 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

