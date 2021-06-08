Analysts Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Amalgamated Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 70,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,645. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Insiders have sold 9,959 shares of company stock valued at $173,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.