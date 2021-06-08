Analysts Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Brokerages expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 460%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,215 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,737 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,165. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

