Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post sales of $178.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.79 million. Kadant posted sales of $152.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $720.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $728.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $758.34 million, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $774.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:KAI opened at $168.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.16. Kadant has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $189.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,313,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

