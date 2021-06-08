Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $548.04 Million

Brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post sales of $548.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $554.67 million and the lowest is $538.05 million. LHC Group posted sales of $487.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

LHCG opened at $198.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.44.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,356,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

