Analysts Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $980.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report $980.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.60 million and the highest is $990.56 million. Paychex reported sales of $915.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $101.75 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Paychex by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

