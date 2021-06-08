Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 53,137 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $7,040,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACBI opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $583.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.