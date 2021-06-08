Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce $44.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.07 million and the lowest is $43.27 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $35.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $175.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.81 million to $179.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $181.38 million, with estimates ranging from $173.67 million to $189.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

BFST opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other news, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,881.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

