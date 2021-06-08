Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Hologic reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of HOLX opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

