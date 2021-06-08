Analysts Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Post $1.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million.

INDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Independent Bank stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,813,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

