Analysts Expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to post $357.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.18 million and the highest is $359.20 million. Medifast reported sales of $220.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medifast.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MED shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MED opened at $306.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.14. Medifast has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medifast (MED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.