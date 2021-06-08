Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.74 Million

Analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report sales of $29.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.81 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $25.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $119.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $120.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $137.30 million, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $138.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

MITK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.52 million, a P/E ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

