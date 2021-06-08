Analysts Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will post $171.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $173.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $558.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $706.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $726.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $670.05 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $721.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

PMT stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 514,349 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

