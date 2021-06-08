Analysts Expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will report $140.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $143.00 million. PQ Group reported sales of $359.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $563.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.02 million to $569.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $609.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600.25 million to $626.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PQ Group.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on PQG shares. CL King increased their target price on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $16,458,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PQ Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 117,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.