Analysts Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $15.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $15.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Citigroup cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of BK opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,714,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

