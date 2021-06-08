Analysts Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $865.76 Million

Brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce sales of $865.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $881.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $838.70 million. Xilinx reported sales of $726.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XLNX stock opened at $127.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after purchasing an additional 432,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Xilinx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 408,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xilinx by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xilinx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.