Analysts Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.90. Zumiez posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $136,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,982.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $121,976.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,546 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zumiez by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Zumiez by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,802 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 220,028 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. 6,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,832. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.13.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

