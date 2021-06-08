Analysts Issue Forecasts for Criteo S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Criteo in a report released on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. White anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRTO. Truist raised their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 43.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 84,628 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth about $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Criteo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

