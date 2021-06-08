Analysts’ New Coverage for June, 8th (AYAAF, FGSGF, GBIO, GEO, GIX, HLFDY, HTOO, MAX, MRVL, NIO)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 8th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Ayala Land Inc alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO). They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX). Colliers Securities issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

BOCOM International Holdings began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR). They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT). They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP). They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA). They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX). Atlantic Securities issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Land Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Land Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.