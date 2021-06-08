Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 8th (AAP, AAPL, AIR, AKR, AMH, AMT, ARGX, AT1, AZN, BATS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 8th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price raised by Argus from $185.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $130.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

was given a $150.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $285.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $356.00 to $344.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £102 ($133.26) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $455.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $395.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $300.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $272.00 to $254.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $292.00 to $250.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $320.00 to $250.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $320.00 to $260.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $365.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $381.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $385.00 to $280.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $83.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $82.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $55.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $298.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $57.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $43.00 to $62.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $118.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $68.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $300.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $142.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $275.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $230.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) was given a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $76.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

