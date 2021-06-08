Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 8th (AIR, BIIB, BMO, CNC, CNQ, COUP, CVE, EXFO, FF, HAYW)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 8th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €122.00 ($143.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $450.00 to $500.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $259.00 to $400.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$125.00 to C$126.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $85.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $386.00 to $326.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $255.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by Truist from $386.00 to $326.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $272.00 to $254.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$14.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $7.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.20 to $1.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$49.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $56.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $63.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $365.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $359.00 to $360.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $108.00 to $115.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $49.00 to $57.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $112.00 to $118.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $29.00 to $45.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price boosted by Truist from $60.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $59.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $310.00 to $275.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$35.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $2.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $74.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

