Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Endava (DAVA)

Endava (NYSE: DAVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/27/2021 – Endava was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “
- 5/20/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Endava was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 131.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $105.45.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
See Also: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Endava plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.