Analysts Set Expectations for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of QSR opened at C$82.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.04. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$67.77 and a 12 month high of C$87.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.666 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 101.90%.

In other news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

