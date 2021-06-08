Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 8th (AGNC, BIIB, CLR, COUP, DSX, FIVE, GIII, HLLGY, HQY, LFMD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 8th:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AGNC Investment’s adherence to an active portfolio-management policy, entailing prudent asset-selection efforts and timely adjustment of its portfolio has enabled it to see notable book value growth. Also, the Fed purchase support, stable interest rates and a steepening yield curve are tailwinds for agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”). Hence, the company’s notable exposure to Agency MBS will likely provide attractive returns. Yet, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past month. Further, with mortgage rates remaining at low levels, prepayment speeds have increased, exposing the company to reinvestment risk. Further, focus on risk and liquidity management limits prospects of robust returns. Also, a higher hedging coverage ratio is typically detrimental for book value amid a low-interest rate environment.”

Get AGNC Investment Corp alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $452.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $305.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Continental Resources has a premier position in the Bakken area. The shale play, which is ranked among the country’s largest onshore oilfields, produces a premium quality of crude. Moreover, its operations in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma generate huge profits for the company. Also, from 2019 levels, it expects oil equivalent production to see a CAGR 8-10% rise till 2023. This will likely help the company generate an average annual free cash flow of $3.5-$4 billion over the five years. However, escalating production expenses can affect the company’s profit levels in 2021. Moreover, its balance sheet has significant debt exposure with $4,971.1 million in long-term debt and only $96.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricting the explorer’s financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $197.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $190.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lindsay is witnessing improving order levels aided by favorable agricultural market conditions in North America. Commodity prices are high and net farm income is near record levels as farmers are gaining from strong supply and demand fundamentals. Demand has been robust in international markets fueled by heightened concerns regarding food security due to the pandemic. These factors will continue to fuel the company's top-line growth this year. Estimates for the current year’s earnings have thus undergone positive revisions lately. The infrastructure business is also well-poised for growth, backed by strong demand for Road Zipper projects and transportation safety products. A strong balance sheet, introduction of technologically advanced products, and investment in organic growth and synergistic acquisitions will drive growth.”

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $220.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Stanley Black’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from solid product offerings, a positive e-commerce trend, innovation efforts and inorganic activities. Its commitment toward rewarding shareholders enhances its attractiveness. For 2021, the company anticipates adjusted earnings of $10.70-$11.00 per share versus the previously mentioned $9.70-$10.30. Also, organic sales growth is expected to be 11-13% for the year. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have increased for 2021 and 2022. However, cost inflation is a major concern, with incremental headwinds of $210 million and $235 million expected for the second half of 2021 and 2021, respectively. Also, the near-term adverse impacts of divestitures and woes-related to high debts might be concerning.”

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $480.00 target price on the stock.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ZTO Express is being aided by the strong performance of its express delivery services unit, driven by higher parcel volumes. Notably, parcel volumes in 2021 are expected to expand in the 35-40% range from the figure reported in 2020. Also, upbeat e-commerce demand is aiding the freight-forwarding services unit. The company's liquidity position is also encouraging. We are further impressed with the efforts to reward its shareholders. However, high selling, general and administrative costs are concerning. Costs are likely to be steep throughout 2021 due to elevated SG&A expenses. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly due to cost escalation. The contraction in the gross margin rate, mainly due to the decline in average selling prices as a result of intense competition, is also a concern.”

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have risen and outperformed the industry year to date. The stock got a boost from sturdy first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines outshone the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improved year over year. Quarterly results exceeded the pre-COVID levels even though part of the global store fleet was closed in the period. While higher sales along with efficient expense management supported the bottom line, gains from the net addition of stores and a comparable-store sales increase drove the top line. Margins were robust in the quarter. Based on strong first-quarter results and May sales, it envisions fiscal 2021 sales to grow in the low-to-mid-teen range from fiscal 2019. Moving on, the company’s healthy balance sheet, a sturdy business model and strong brand portfolio bode well for the long haul.”

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.