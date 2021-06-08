Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Perion Network (PERI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI):

6/4/2021 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Perion Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2021 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Perion Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/22/2021 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Perion Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/13/2021 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Perion Network was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2021 – Perion Network had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Perion Network had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Perion Network is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Perion Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company's largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone's synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world's leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel's search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. "

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 614,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $583.27 million, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

