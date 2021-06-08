Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) in the last few weeks:

6/2/2021 – Star Bulk Carriers is now covered by analysts at SEB Equity Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Star Bulk Carriers is now covered by analysts at SEB Equities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Star Bulk Carriers had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Star Bulk Carriers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

4/22/2021 – Star Bulk Carriers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. 5,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,786. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $5,024,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

