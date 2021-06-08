Analyzing Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) & Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lordstown Motors and Geely Automobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 3 4 1 0 1.75 Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Volatility and Risk

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Geely Automobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -49.46% -37.35% Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Geely Automobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$100.56 million ($1.04) -14.75 Geely Automobile $13.35 billion 2.00 $5.92 million $1.62 33.58

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geely Automobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Geely Automobile beats Lordstown Motors on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles. The company also provides vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Sweden, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and other countries. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

