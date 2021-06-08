Analyzing Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FNCB Bancorp and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Webster Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70

Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $53.55, indicating a potential downside of 6.49%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Webster Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million 2.66 $15.35 million N/A N/A Webster Financial $1.29 billion 4.02 $220.62 million $2.78 20.60

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 33.09% 12.61% 1.31% Webster Financial 23.21% 10.78% 1.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Webster Financial pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Webster Financial beats FNCB Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. It also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, automobile financing, home equity term loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans. In addition, the company offers mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; online banking products, such as bill payment, internal and external funds transfer, and purchase rewards; remote deposit capture and merchant services; and wealth management services through a third party. As of February 16, 2021, it operated 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers asset management, financial planning and trust services, and deposit and loan products for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines or loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also offers online and mobile banking services. As of February 12, 2021, it operated 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

