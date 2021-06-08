Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.50 million-134.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.43 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLAN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,099. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.97. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.22.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,750.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

