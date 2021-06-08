Anchor Protocol Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $207.00 million and $9.46 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00008729 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014249 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,774,650 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.