Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.05). Angi reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Angi.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,520.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Angi by 31.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after buying an additional 798,843 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 681,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,136. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65. Angi has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,448.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

