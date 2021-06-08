AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.34

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 8329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.
ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of $969.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69.
In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
