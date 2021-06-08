AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.34

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 8329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $969.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.