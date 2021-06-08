Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGLOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NGLOY stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

