Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.38 ($76.92).

ABI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

