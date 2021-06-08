Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.97

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.97 and last traded at $78.81, with a volume of 2552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.21.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

