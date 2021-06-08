Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.97

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.97 and last traded at $78.81, with a volume of 2552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.19.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.21.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
