ANON (ANON) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $28,007.79 and $138.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ANON has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002602 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00064732 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00071926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00245603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00026692 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.