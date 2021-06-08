Anoncoin (ANC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $799.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 67.6% against the dollar. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $326,710.17 and approximately $799.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

