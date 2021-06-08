ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer Sells 750 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ANSYS stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.39. 322,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,673. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $265.68 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 334.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after acquiring an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $134,446,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $102,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

