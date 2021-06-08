ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer Sells 750 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ANSYS stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.39. 322,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,673. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $265.68 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
