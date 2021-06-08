APA (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to Buy at Johnson Rice

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by research analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Johnson Rice’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -390.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

