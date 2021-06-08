API3 Trading Down 13.6% This Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $43.93 million and $16.44 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be bought for $3.17 or 0.00009450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00026562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.37 or 0.00993025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.18 or 0.09642713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050892 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.