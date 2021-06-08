Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CEO Sells $483,462.33 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stuart Rothstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $195,390.58.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73.

On Friday, May 21st, Stuart Rothstein sold 500 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $7,750.00.

ARI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. 1,222,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

