AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.13 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

APPH stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.07. 2,418,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,809. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.