Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Appian by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after buying an additional 1,016,613 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Appian by 174.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 269,518 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 116.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.75. Appian has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

