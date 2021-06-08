Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $130.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $130.00 price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

