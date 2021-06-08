Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson Sells 40,735 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary E. Dickerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00.

AMAT stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,045,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699,758. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

