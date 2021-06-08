Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Sells $10,433,360.00 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary E. Dickerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,045,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699,758. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. ICAP raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

