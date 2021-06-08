AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-2.70 billion.
Several brokerages have issued reports on APP. Citigroup lifted their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.67.
Shares of APP stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.47. 937,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,889. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $80.15.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
