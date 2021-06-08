Aptiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 5,467 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,298% compared to the typical daily volume of 391 put options.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $157.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.21. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

