APY.Finance (APY) Achieves Market Cap of $16.60 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $16.60 million and $1.84 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00065417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00250576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00228276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.01200294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,973.11 or 1.00453637 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,057,451 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.