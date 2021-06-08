Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1,753.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751,820 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.31% of Aramark worth $30,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75,444 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 557,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 31,863 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

